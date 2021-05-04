Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $84.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $25.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $399.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.74 million to $423.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $608.49 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $705.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

HALO stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,729. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 308.00 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

