Hanger (HNGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Hanger to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, analysts expect Hanger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanger alerts:

NYSE HNGR opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.