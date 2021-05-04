Hanmi Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,988 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.