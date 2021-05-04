Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 407,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,822,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after buying an additional 711,929 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,779,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

