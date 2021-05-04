Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.74. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

