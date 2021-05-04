Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 197,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

