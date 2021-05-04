Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $917,000 Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

