Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.58

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.84. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 3,825,269 shares trading hands.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 47.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 239,104 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after acquiring an additional 962,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

