Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hawaiian by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.