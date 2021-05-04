HC Wainwright Increases Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Price Target to $2.00

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NOVN opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.01.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novan by 18,771.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth $106,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

