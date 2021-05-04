HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Michael S. Cuffe Sells 18,664 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 18,664 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $3,761,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael S. Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

