Head to Head Comparison: Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heartland BancCorp and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 9 14 0 2.61

Heartland BancCorp presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.05%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $40.45, suggesting a potential downside of 11.05%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 3.19 $13.20 million $6.45 14.73 Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.81 $19.55 billion $4.38 10.38

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Heartland BancCorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

