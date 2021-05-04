Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HEAD opened at GBX 455 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 455.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.39. Headlam Group has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £387.30 million and a PE ratio of -19.01.
Headlam Group Company Profile
