Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HEAD opened at GBX 455 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 455.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.39. Headlam Group has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £387.30 million and a PE ratio of -19.01.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

