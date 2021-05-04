Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

