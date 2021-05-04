Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTA opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

