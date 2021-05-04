Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

HL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. 429,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

