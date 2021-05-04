Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,442,425. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

