Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $388.06 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00077866 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00060333 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002500 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.02 or 0.00332551 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009195 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Ontology (ONT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003338 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033536 BTC.
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “
Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
