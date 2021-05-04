HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002757 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $534.15 million and approximately $142,379.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004308 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002450 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020767 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

