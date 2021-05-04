Hefren Tillotson Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,589,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $64.57. 148,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,504,128. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.

