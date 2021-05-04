HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $160.00 at Benchmark

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI stock opened at $139.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in HEICO by 3.9% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.