Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Hits $3.90 on Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00006996 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $272.38 million and approximately $675,424.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.42 or 0.00499915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

