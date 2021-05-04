HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLFFF. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

