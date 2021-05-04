Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $18.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

