Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heska were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $192.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.06. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

