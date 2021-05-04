Heska (HSKA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $192.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Heska has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $217.17. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.