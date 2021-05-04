Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $97.89 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.512 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

