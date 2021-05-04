HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HXPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets raised HEXPOL AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Danske downgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

HXPLF stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. HEXPOL AB has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

