Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $136.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average of $122.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

