Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after buying an additional 123,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,438,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $75.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.