Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

