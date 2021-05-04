Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.