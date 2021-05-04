Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,691 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gannett by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 339,470 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

GCI opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

