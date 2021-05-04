Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Purchases 12,365 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 603.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average is $139.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

