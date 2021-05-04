Hoge Finance Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $87.32 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00079304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.41 or 0.00852049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.65 or 0.09808643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043575 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 411,840,988,567 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.