HollyGold Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $242,550.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065466 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,880.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.08 or 0.03464407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.32 or 0.01157189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00733492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,024.39 or 0.99975778 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,134 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

