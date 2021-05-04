Honest Trading Down 9.2% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $31,586.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00262590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.66 or 0.01156388 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.51 or 0.00734364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,644.54 or 1.00109583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

