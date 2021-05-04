Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $235.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $224.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

HON opened at $223.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 44.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

