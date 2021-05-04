Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 341 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12.

