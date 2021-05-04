Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 219,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,827. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

