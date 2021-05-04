Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 1,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

