Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 267,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.