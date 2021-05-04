Howland Capital Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $386,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $289,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $183,030.00. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

