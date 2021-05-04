Howland Capital Management LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

General Mills stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

