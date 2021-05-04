Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,916,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

