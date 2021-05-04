Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

HUBB stock opened at $193.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $196.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,474 shares of company stock worth $1,320,824. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

