Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.69.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.