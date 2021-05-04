Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. F5 Networks comprises approximately 3.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of F5 Networks worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in F5 Networks by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,537 shares of company stock worth $3,324,911. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.