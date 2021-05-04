Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

WY stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

