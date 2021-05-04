Huobi BTC Market Cap Tops $1.52 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $54,314.28 or 0.99681345 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $254.31 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00269248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.15 or 0.01158330 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.97 or 0.00739562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,554.96 or 1.00123058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.